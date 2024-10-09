HMWSSB chief holds meet with contractors

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, managing director, Ashok Reddy, held a meeting with AMS agency contractors on Tuesday and advised the agencies to take up the work without compromising on quality.

During the meeting, he instructed that the work should be completed within the specified time and that it should be ensured that the funds are not misused. It was also suggested that the destroyed manholes should be rebuilt.

The managing director suggested that the authorities should focus on the work done by the contractors with an emphasis on quality control. It was ordered that the contractors who did not perform properly should not be issued the certificate to hand over the work for the next year.

He also warned that if there is any difference in the matter of work, such people will be blacklisted.