HMWSSB ED inspects STPs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board ED Mayank Mittal inspected the Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) under construction at Miralam and Nagole on Tuesday.

During his visit, he asked the officials about the construction, functioning, and technology of STPs and inspected the administrative building and laboratory.

As part of this project, 31 new sewage treatment plants (STP) with a capacity of 1259.50 MLDs have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 3866.41 crore in three packages. At present, 1950 MLDs of sewage are generated daily in Hyderabad urban agglomeration and 1650 MLDs in the GHMC area. At present, 772 MLDs (46 per cent) of sewage are being treated through 25 STPs, said the senior officer.