HMWSSB holds review meeting on ORR project phase II works

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Friday chaired a review meeting on the ongoing works of Outer Ring Road (ORR) project phase II.

Dana Kishore, Managing Director of HMWSSB directed the officials to increase the speed of ORR Phase-II works and complete the project by March 2023.

As per the release, ORR phase-2 project has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore to supply water to municipalities, municipal corporations, gram panchayats, colonies, and gated communities within the Outer Ring Road.

Dana Kishore said "Once the works get completed by March next year and there is a plan to provide the fruits of ORR phase-II to the people by summer. Along with the construction of reservoirs, inlet, outlet works and distribution line works are also suggested to be taken up in parallel.