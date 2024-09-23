HMWSSB MD holds review meeting in view of heavy rain warning by IMD

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (HMWSSB) managing director Ashok Reddy held a review meeting virtually on Sunday in the wake of the Meteorological Department's announcement that there will be heavy rains for the next two days.

The managing director said that the main focus should be on localities where there is the chance of supplying contaminated water due to the rains.

He mentioned that it should be ensured that there is an adequate amount of chlorine in the water supplied from the reservoirs, water quality tests should be conducted in flood-prone areas, and chlorine tablets should be distributed. If necessary, arrangements should be made to supply water through tankers in those areas.

During the meeting, it was ordered to take appropriate measures to avoid sewage problems with the services of ERT and Air Tech Mission in the already identified water logging areas and that after cleaning manholes, care should be taken to move the silt from time to time. It has been advised to be more vigilant with the warnings that there will be rain for the next two days.

Apart from this, the Meteorological Department has ordered citizens to gear up for the ‘Soak Pit in Every Home’ initiative from October 2. Under this campaign, all homes, especially those built on plots larger than 300 square meters, must construct soak pits as part of the rainwater harvesting scheme. Technical assistance from geologists will be provided to ensure the scientific construction of these pits. Homes without soak pits will not be granted new water connections, said a senior officer at HMWSSB.