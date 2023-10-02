HMWSSB to launch slit carting vehicles today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board(HMWSSB) to launch slit carting vehicles and will hand over the vehicle keys to the beneficiaries under Dalitha Bandhu Scheme on October 2.

According to HMWSSB officials, around 162 beneficiaries from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts will be handed over the vehicle.

The selection process of the beneficiaries was done under the supervision of the Collectors of the respective districts as per the approval of the respective MLAs. Each of them will be provided with a vehicle.

The main objective of this scheme is to provide livelihood to many Dalit families and keep the city clean.