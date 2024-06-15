  • Menu
HMWSSB's 'Dial Your MD' to be re-launched today
Hyderabad: The ‘Dial Your MD’ programme, which was undertaken by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to resolve the concerns of the users, is once again going to commence. MD Sudarshan Reddy will start this programme from Saturday.

According to the officials of HMWSSB, the programme will run from 4 pm to 5.30 pm. Before Covid pandemic, this programme used to be held on the third Saturday of every month at the head office of the Water Board. But after Covid, it was discontinued. Recently, MD Sudarshan Reddy decided to restart this programme. However, instead of the third Saturday of every month as in the past, it will be held every 15 days. Apart from this, it has been revealed that a ‘Meet Your MD’ programme will also be started soon, where users will directly meet the managing director of the water board.

Apart from this, a public radio programme will also be restarted from every Monday at the office of the General Manager of the local O&M Division. This programme will be conducted to address complaints related to drinking water, sewage management, billing, revenue and other issues, said a senior officer.

