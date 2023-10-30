HNS Chikitsalaya trust meeting held

Hyderabad: Haryana Nagrik Sangh (HNS) Chikitsalaya Trust second Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on Sunday.

During the meeting, ongoing construction works of Haryana Nagrik Sangh ( HNS) Chikitshalay that are being constructed at Balaji Enclave Transport Road, Diamond Point was discussed and also the same team that was elected in 2021 will continue which includes Joint Secretary HNS Chikitshalay trust- Sandeep, President -Purushottam Agarwal, Advisor- Ram Goel.

Purushottam Agarwal, president of HNS Chikitsalaya, said , “ It is almost more than nine - ten months have passed since the construction works of the Chikitsalaya (Clinic) has been taken up, we have faced many challenges as it is not being constructed as a regular building. It is our dream to see fully flourished diagnostic centre, this centrewill notonly help the Agarwal Samaj community members and also other community members to get proper treatment.”

Spaeking on the structure of the upcoming Chikitsalaya, he said the ground floor will be parking and medical store, the first floor will have CT scan,doctor consultancy and others, the second floor will be a day care centre and pathological lab and third floor will be dedicated to chemotherapy and dialysis centres. Within two months civil works will be completed and the interior will take more five to six months to get completed.”

Advisor of HNS Ram Goel, Chikitsalaya trust, said during time of pandemic the members of the trust got an idea for constructing this Chikitshalaya and now the works are in progress, so a larger community get to avail a proper treatment.”

Joint Secretary HNS Chikitshalay Trust- Sandeep, President -Purushottam Agarwal , Chairman of the Sangh- Anjani Kumar Agarwal, Advisor- Ram Goel,HNS President -Param, Haryana Seva Sangh President- Rajender were present.