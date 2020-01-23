Hold medical tests afresh for selected PC candidates

Musheerabad: BC Welfare Association national president R Krishnaiah on Wednesday demanded holding of re-medical tests for the selected police constable candidates in Hyderabad and Cyberabad districts, as they have not been conducted.

He was speaking to the selected PC candidates in BC Welfare Association Bhavan in Vidyanagar after interacting with them. He assessed the anguish of the candidates. Krishnaiah questioned why re-medical tests were not held for the candidates from Hyderabad and Cyberabad areas when they were conducted elsewhere in the State.

He found fault with declaration of the training list without conducting the tests, terming it 'unjust.' While pressing the demand, he threatened to launch an agitation issuing a warning to the State government.

Among those present during Krishnaiah's discussions with the candidates were BC association leaders Gujju Krishna, Kola Janardhan, Shankar, Krishna and Chandraprakash.