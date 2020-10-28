Holy dip turns tragic for Hyderabad teenager

Mulugu: The holy dip in the Jampannavagu (stream) in Medaram under Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district, the abode of Sammakka-Saralamma deities, turned tragic for a teenager on Tuesday. The 17-years-old victim is identified as N Ashwanth, resident of Warasiguda in Secunderabad.

The police said that Ashwanth along with his family members and friends came for the darshan of the tribal deities. He accidentally drowned in the Jampannavagu while taking a holy dip after immersing the idol of Goddess Durga Devi. It may be mentioned here that Jampannavagu has been overflowing for some time due to recent rains.

Pasra Sub-inspector B Venkateshwar Rao said that although the family members and friends had tried to rescue Ashwanth but in vain. By the time locals rushed to the spot, it was too late for them to rescue the youth. Later, the body was retrieved by expert swimmers. The police sent the body to Eturnagaram primary health centre for postmortem.