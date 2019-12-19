Home guard's kin gets aid
Nampally: City Commissioner Anjani Kumar handed over the insurance confirmation letter to father of a deceased home guard, who died on duty in July.
The home guard, Prabakar, met with a fatal road accident on the night of July 28 and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The legal heirs of the deceased home guard are eligible for insurance as per the government orders.
Under the social security scheme for the transport and non-transport auto drivers, home guards, working journalists of the Telangana State, Rs 5,00,000 is paid to the legal heir of deceased in the event of accidental death.
