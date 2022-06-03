How long will you live in fear, Bandi Sanjay Kumar questions people

Hyderabad: Expressing concern that the State has become scrappy under the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday questioned people as to how long they would live in fear and asked them to support the BJP's struggle.

Addressing the 'Amarula Yadilo' programme at Nagole, Sanjay said "people of Telangana you have history of many struggles. You have witnessed 'scams' of KCR family and got to know his betrayals of 'udyamakarulu'. How long will you be afraid; wake up at least now and be part of a great agitation started by the BJP and support in achieving democratic Telangana."

Sanjay claimed that the situation in the State was like that prevailing in Sri Lanka because of the 'corrupt family rule of KCR'. People of the State are made to beg. The State is witnessing suicides of farmers and unemployed youth. Those who opposed Telangana are part of the government and celebrating the Formation Day while those who fought for the State are holding meetings remembering martyrs, he stated. He said the party would set up a martyrs memorial in the new secretariat.

Sanjay said Telangana had a surplus budget before becoming a State; but now it is debt-ridden with loans of Rs 4 lakh crore. "Prime Minister Narendra has the dedication to develop Telangana; but the State government is not supporting the Centre."

Earlier, speaking at the Telangana Formation Day celebrations by the party, Sanjay said the aspirations of people of Telangana would be fulfilled only with the saffron flag. He called upon people to support BJP which is striving to fulfil their aspirations with the spirit of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Remembering martyrs of the Telangana agitation, Sanjay said a misinformation campaign was on that the State was formed because of one family. He recalled the party's struggle during the agitation. He lauded the efforts of party leader the late Sushma Swaraj who had appealed to youth not to resort to suicides. Had the BJP not supported the Bill in Parliament, Telangana would not have been a reality, he remarked. Sanjay said aspirations of people were shattered in the hands of one family.