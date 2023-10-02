Huge demand for lab-grown diamond jewellery in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the city of pearls, the latest buzz is all about lab-grown diamonds, a modern day alternatives to the natural ones. Driven by conscious consumers, the lab-grown diamond jewellery market is booming in the city. Many young women and girls are showing interest in this jewellery segment as the lab-grown diamonds come at one-tenth cost of the regular diamonds but look like the same.

Hyderabad-based Yash Oro, a trusted gold bullion dealer, stepped into the technologically advanced realm of lab grown diamonds. The company has started Oro Jewels, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand. Anvesh Agarwal, Manging Director of Oro Jewels,said: “The lab-grown diamonds are earth-friendly, ethically sourced and perfect as natural diamonds.” He further said, “Smart and intelligent women choose the lab-grown diamond jewellery, the man-made masterpieces amalgamating regality and sustainability. At Oro Jewels, we offer customisation of our immaculate lab-grown diamond jewellery to any shape and size. Our jewellery, which fuses a touch of tradition with meticulous processes, offers the finest finish and maintains a surreal appeal.”

The lab-grown diamond products undergo stringent processes to ensure quality of the highest order. Matching the world-class standards set by the Gemological Institute of America and International Gemological Institute, lab-grown diamonds demonstrates 4Cs - colour, clarity, cut, and clarity. Though scientifically made, they are real diamonds that match their counterparts in every aspect.

Lab-grown diamonds are produced with the help of cutting-edge technology and do not include mining. Their cost is at least 10 times less than naturally-mined ones, making them affordable options. In a price-sensitive market like Hyderabad, the lab-grown diamond jewellery has a huge demand, says NimeshKankana, CEO of EVOL Jewels, a subsidiary of city-based PMJ Jewels.