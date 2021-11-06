Huzurabad bypoll a turning point in Telangana politics: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said Huzurabad bypoll is a turning point in State politics. He addressed a public meeting participated by State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party senior leaders and Huzurabad MLA-elect Eatala Rajender at the State party headquarters here on Saturday.

The Secunderabad MP said the TRS has tried to project Eatala guilty of corruption before the people. However, Huzurabad people did not believed it and elected him to support the BJP government at the Centre and the leadership of State BJP chief Sanjay Kumar. He commented that the Telangana Bhavan has turned into a hub of anti-Telangana forces while the State is ruled by anti-Telalginites.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Huzurabad people taught a lesson to the parties, who wanted to win elections by purchasing votes. Thanking the people of Huzurabad and the party cadre, he said, BJP will organise 'Dappula Motha" programme on November 9 with thousands of people, and fight until Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao implements Dalit Bandhu Scheme.

Similarly, the party will hold 'Unemployed Million March' with lakhs of unemployed youth on November 16. The party will mount pressure on the State government to procure paddy and to let Telangana farmers to cultivate paddy, he said.

Sanjay Kumar further informed that the party will launch protests from Monday demanding the government to reduce petrol and diesel prices in the State.

MLA elect Eatala Rajender said Telangana is governed by Kalwakuntla Constitution instead of the constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar.

No one ever made fun of democracy in the country other than CM KCR. Adding, he said that people in the State are all set to bury TRS in 2023 elections and it will be only the saffron flag that will be hoisted and BJP alone will be victorious, he said.

Former MP Jithender Reddy thanked the people of Huzurabad for giving victory to Eatala without bowing down to the threats and influence of the TRS.