Hyd: 12-yr-old girl succumbs to burn injuries which sustained on Diwali

Hyderabad: The aftermath of Diwali untoward incidents has left a family mourning. In an unfortunate incident, a 12-year-old girl who was injured while burning the crackers on Diwali succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment Wednesday night.



According to the police, the victim identified as G Bhagya Sree, a resident of Kachiguda, stayed along with her parents.

On Diwali day, the girl was lighting crackers near the house and her clothes accidentally caught fire. After dousing the flames, the family rushed her to a hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

The girl passed away on Wednesday night. The Kachiguda police booked a case.