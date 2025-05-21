Hyd Metro Rail dangles 10pc discount on new hiked fares

Hyderabad: In a welcome move for daily metro commuters, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) on Tuesday announced a 10 per cent discount on its newly revised fare structure, which will come into effect across all three metro corridors from May 24.

Last week, L&TMRHL decided on a travel fare hike ranging from Rs two on the minimum fare of Rs 10 to Rs 15 on the existing maximum fare of Rs 60, effective from May 17. The hike announcement was the first ever for the metro rail since its inception in November 2017.

But after the decision, many commuters and opposition parties raised objections to the hike. The fare revision was recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). It was introduced as part of a larger effort to ensure the long-term sustainability of metro operations and maintenance. However, in a gesture aimed at easing the transition for passengers, the metro operator has opted to offer a flat 10 per cent concession on the updated fares. After the discount, the minimum fare is likely to be Rs 11, and the maximum fare would be Rs 68.

KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “The fare revision, recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), was introduced as part of a larger effort to ensure the long-term sustainability of metro operations and maintenance.

However, in a gesture aimed at easing the transition for passengers, the metro operator has opted to offer a flat 10 per cent concession on the updated fares. In alignment with passenger feedback decision, discount was provided on the newly revised fares, across all fare zones in all three Metro corridors from 24 May.”

Passengers were encouraged to visit the official website at www.ltmetro.com for detailed information on the revised fares and other updates.