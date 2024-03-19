Hyd Runner Society hosts special movie screening

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Runner Society hosted a special movie screening of ‘La Ultra: The High’, featuring the captivating documentary ‘Moving Mountains’. The main aim was to raise awareness and educate participants about the challenges and triumphs of ultra-running.

According to the members, this screening provided a glimpse into the world of extreme endurance, showcasing the resilience and determination required to conquer daunting terrains and harsh climates. The members urged the citizens, especially the new runners, to tackle any obstacle with unwavering resolve.