Hyd to be promoted as hub of ‘luxury lifestyle brands’

Hyderabad: The ‘City of Pearls’ will soon be promoted also as the hub of ‘luxury lifestyle brands’. The strategy for his includes organising annual Hyderabad Fashion Month, brand promotion at global level, and fostering fellowships with global houses in fashion, footwear, and jewelry.

The Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, which includes this strategy, has prepared plans to also promote Hyderabad as ‘Sleep City’ by manufacturing sleep and wellness products. According to the Vision Document, the government will build “Global Fashion Corridors” with Italy, France, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, the UK and the US to drive international collaborations and market access.

An annual Hyderabad Fashion Month will position the city as India’s foremost destination for global fashion luxury. The state will also build global labels and brand acceleration programme to help local fashion, textile, accessory and lifestyle brands expand into international markets through design incubation, retail integration, export readiness, and global placement, according to the document.

A future-ready workforce will also be developed through advanced training in textile 4.O, footwear, digital fashion, jewellery, design and advanced material innovations. The global textile and design fellowship will provide artisans and youth exposure to leading institutions in Milan, Paris, New York, Seoul, and Tokyo.

India’s first Sleep City will be established near Hyderabad as a global hub for sleep products, smart fabric, bedding and comfort tech R & D. This integrated cluster will cater to fast growing global markets in wellness, comfort, and lifestyle innovation. The state will also establish a Handloom and Handicraft Museum to showcase the state’s artistic heritage and enhance global cultural visibility.

Modernisation will also be adopted in artisan and heritage connect. According to the Vision Document, the state will connect digital artisan clusters with global design houses and upgrade tools and techniques across Gadwal, Pochampally, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Cheriyal and other prominent handloom and handicraft clusters of the state.