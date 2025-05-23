Hyd’bad Metro Phase II B DPRs finalised

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail announced on Thursday that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the proposed Phase II B corridors—JBS-Medchal-Shameerpet, and Airport—Future City Metro corridors—have been finalised. These metro corridors will cover a total distance of 86.1 kilometres and are estimated to cost Rs 19,579 crore.

This has come into forefront after a few reports on incomplete preparation of DPRs for Medchal, Shameerpet, and Future City Metro Rail project were circulated recently. Claiming that this is false, NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail, said, “The DPRs for these proposed corridors for the next phase were prepared and approved by the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited Board on May 8. They are currently under review by the State government. The DPRs for these new corridors have been comprehensively prepared and submitted to the State government, considering the Central government guidelines, metro rail construction estimates in other States, and traffic needs of the Hyderabad capital region.”

Highlighting that 18 stations have been planned in a 24.5 km JBS- Medchal route, a senior officer said, “The JBS Station - Medchal route will be a fully elevated corridor of 24.5 kilometres with 18 stations, while the JBS Station - Shameerpet route will be a 22-kilometre corridor with 14 stations. This route will be 20.35 km of elevated section and 1.65 km of underground section near the Hakimpet Air Force Station.”

He added that the RGIA-Future City (Skill University) corridor spans a total of 39.6 kilometres, including a 1.5-kilometre underground stretch at RGIA airport. The rest of the route comprises 21 kilometres of elevated track and 17 kilometres at grade (on the ground). This corridor will connect Shamshabad International Airport to Skills University, passing through Pedda Golconda and the Raviryala ORR exits.

“Full details will be out once the State government approves the DPRs and submits the proposal to the Central government. These reports have several aspects, including transforming the JBS region into an international hub,” added NVS Reddy.