Hyd’bad PRSI re-elects leadership team
Hyderabad: The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Hyderabad chapter, has reaffirmed its leadership for the next two years with the re-election of Dr S Ramu as the Chairman on Sunday.
According to officials, the re-elected team includes B Mahesh (Speed Infra) as Vice-Chairman, V Bhujanga Rao (Cotton Association) as Treasurer, and Aparna Rajhans, a faculty member at St Joseph’s Degree and PG College, as Joint Secretary. Other Executive Committee members include Rajesh Kalayana (PRO, South Central Railway), Ch Srinivasa Rao (NMDC), Dr V Sudhakar (PRO, PJTS Agricultural University), P Linga Reddy (T-Sats), PSR Murthy (Banking), and Dr Sajida Khan (TV and film industry).
Dr Ramu stated, “We are committed to equipping public relations and corporate communication professionals with the skills needed to navigate the evolving landscape,”
K Yadagiri, Assistant Professor at Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, was also re-elected as secretary for the third consecutive term and emphasised the team’s dedication to promoting government programmes and initiatives.