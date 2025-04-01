Live
Hyd’bad Water Board restores damaged pump
Highlights
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Water Board on Monday restored the damaged pumps at the Aliabad reservoir. According to Hyderabad Water Board officials, an electrical cable issue near the Aliabad reservoir in the O&M division no 8 caused a short circuit, leading to the shutdown of 100 pumps and disrupting water supply in areas under Division-1 and Division-8. After the issue was reported to the concerned authorities, repair work was carried out, and water supply has now been restored in the affected areas.
