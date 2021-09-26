Hyderabad: 105th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal celebrated

Shadnagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders celebrated the 105th birth anniversary of party veteran Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Shadnagar, and planted saplings to mark the occasion.

After paying tributes, party Shadnagar in-charge Nelli Srivardhan Reddy said that Pandit Deendayal inspired many to work for the welfare of people. Adding that his discipline and time management were inspirational to many, he said that the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, a scheme introduced by the Centre, was aimed at uplifting the poor by imparting skill training.

The birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya is celebrated as Antyodaya Diwas across the country, he informed. Senior leaders of the party Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Venkateshwar Reddy, Enkanolla Venkatesh and Shyam Sundar and others attended the celebrations.