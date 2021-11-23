Hyderabad: 11 injured as LPG cylinder explodes in Nanakramguda
As many as 11 people were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded here at Nanakramguda on Tuesday morning.
The house is said to have completely damaged in the incident.
The NDRF team and police rushed to the spot and took up relief measures. Meanwhile, the injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The police registered a case and launched an investigation. More details are awaited.
