Hyderabad: 1,325 Osmania University scholars to be awarded PhD degrees

Hyderabad : Around 1,325 scholars of Osmania University (OU) will be awarded their PhD degrees during the university’s 83rd convocation scheduled for October 31. According to OU officials, 45 candidates will be presented with 57 gold medals in the event, which will be held at Tagore Auditorium at 2 pm on October 31. Vice Chancellor, OU, Professor D Ravinder, said the university will be conferring Honoris Causa on Adobe Inc., Chief Executive officer, Shantanu Narayen, who is also a university alumnus. He will be the 49th recipient of the university’s honorary doctorate. Last year, OU conferred an honorary doctorate on former CJI Justice NV Ramana. Narayen will also deliver the convocation address in the ceremony in which Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also OU’s Chancellor, will be taking part.

For the first time in the university’s history, the convocation ceremony is being held for the third consecutive time in the last three years, he added.

Only the candidates who passed the examinations between July 2021 and July 2022 are eligible to receive Ph.D. degrees and gold medals. However, the Ph.D. degrees that are awarded from August 6, 2022, to October 10, 2023 will also be considered. The registered Ph.D. degree holder should obtain an entry pass/ID card by producing a receipt of the registration from October 28 to 30 between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at the office of the Controller of Examinations, OU. And similarly, the registered gold medalists should obtain an entry pass/ID card by producing a receipt of the registration on October 30, 2023, between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at the office of the Controller of Examinations, OU.