Hyderabad: 14 arrested for organising cock fighting

Hyderabad: 14 persons who were involved in organising cock fighting and betting were arrested during a raid by the Madhuranagar police on Sunday.



The police also seized 90 blades and a few roosters from them.

It is learnt that the police raided an open space at Yadagirinagar in Madhuranagar police station limits on a credible information and found the persons tying blades to the foot of the roosters and engaging them in the fight.

The police said that all of them who were caught were placing bets in the game and added that a case is registered.