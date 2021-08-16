Hyderabad: 1st run of Vistadome coach of Deccan Queen full

Mumbai/Hyderabad: The first run of Vistadome coach on the Mumbai – Pune Deccan Queen Express was house full on Sunday, with passengers giving overwhelming response.

This coach was attached to the express train from August 15. The coach is house full on August 16 also, a press release issued by the Central Railway said.

Due to huge demand from passengers, the second Vistadome coach on the Mumbai -Pune route was attached to the Deccan Queen; the first coach was introduced on the route by CSMT-Pune Deccan Express special train from June 26 this year.

A passenger travelling in the first coach appreciated the initiative by the railways. He said view of the ghats, especially during the rainy season, can be experienced with wide windows.

"The initiative of attaching the coach on the 75th Independence Day" is very good. On behalf of passengers, he thanked the railways.