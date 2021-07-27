Hyderabad: 2 arrested from Ghaziabad for cheating 80-year-old

Hyderabad: The cyber crime wing of Hyderabad police on Monday brought two persons on prisoner transit warrant from Ghaziabad for cheating a 80-year-old woman on the pretext of providing her with reversal bonus and loyalty bonus points on the insurance policies if she purchases.

The accused were identified as, Devansh Rastogi and Imran Khan.

According to police, the accused duo cheated the senior citizen of Rs 15, 37, 622 by promising her the bonus on insurance policies and when the senior citizen did not get any return bonus, she suspected foul play and filed a complaint in the month of March. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the matter was investigated.

Further investigations revealed that the accused person Devansh Rastogi, is a native of Ghaziabad and was working in an insurance firm, but due to lockdown, he lost his job. While searching for jobs he met his old friend Manjeet Choudhary and they both conspired to cheat gullible persons on the pretext of offering reverse bonuses on insurance policies and for this reason they took the bank account of Imran Khan and started transferring the money into his account.

While the accused duo was randomly dialing the phone numbers, they came across the victim and as she trusted their words, they cheated her with more than Rs 15 lakhs. However, after investigating the matter, the accused person and the bank account provider were arrested and the teams are working to nab the other accused, said Avinash Mohanty, Jt. CP of CCS.

Avinash further noted, "The accused persons lured the victim into believing that she was at fault for not paying the insurance money on time and as the victim got afraid she started paying the SEBI charges, GST charges and RBI charges, which were all fake. Henceforth, it is always advised to citizens that they should not believe anyone on call and get the facts verified directly from the banks or insurance companies."