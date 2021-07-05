Hyderabad: 2 BHK lands under glare of land sharks

Moinabad: The land sharks are aiming to occupy government's double bedroom lands which are within the walking distance from the Tahsildar's office in Moinabad mandal. According to sources, several attempts have been made to encroach the lands which were allocated for the construction of double bedroom houses by the State government.

Earlier, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and local MLA Kale Yadaiah even laid the foundation stone for the construction of 2BHKs at the specified site. Further, previous Tahsildar Nagaiah identified that the land belongs to the government and erected a warning board.

However, locals say, many have been trying to encroach upon these lands.

The locals urged the Revenue officials to take special measures to save the lands from falling into the hands of land sharks, who want to make easy money by selling the government land to gullible buyers.