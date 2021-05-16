Hyderabad: 2-DG sachets at ESIC for clinical trials

Hyderabad: The first batch of about 10,000 doses of 2-deoxy-D glucose (2-DG) drug for treatment of moderate to severe Covid-19 cases is likely to be launched next week. Meanwhile, the DRDO has issued 50 sachets of this oral medicine for clinical trials on patients at ESIC hospital, Sanathnagar in Hyderabad.

According to a letter signed by M Balasubramanyam, PRO to Director-General MSS and staff officer, Chairman DRDO, five sachets are to be used per person based on the body weight of the patient.

The required quantity (45 mg per kg of body weight) is to be dissolved in 100 ml of water. It also said one pouch should be dissolved in the water and half of it should be given in the morning and the balance half in the evening about 30 minutes before mealtime. The five pouches are to be used in five days.The ESIC has been asked to submit a report on the findings of use of the medicine to DRDO at the earliest.