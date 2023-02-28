Hyderabad: 2 fire accidents in a day, no casualties

Hyderabad: In yet another fire incident in the city, a car spare parts and accessories showroom in Kondapur was gutted into fire. As many as three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took more than two hours to douse the fire. According to fire officials, the incident took place at 2.30 am on Monday near the Kondapur RTA.

The accessories showroom was located on the back side of KIA car showroom which was completely gutted in fire. No casualties were reported in the fire accident. "On receiving information, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and three tenders of Madhapur fire station after firefighting two hours could douse the fire. Later, the debris was collected and dumped," said the fire officer.

Police registered a case and took up investigation. However, the exact cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. Panic prevailed in Langar Houz area near Pillar number 102 as another fire incident reported in an old furniture shop in Langar Houz on Monday around 3 pm. On receiving information the fire tenders from Langar Houz, Rajendranagar and Gowligudarushed to the spot and doused the fire.