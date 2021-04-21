Hyderabad: 2 pharmacists held for selling remdesivir for Rs 35,000

The city police continue to crack a whip on pharmacists for illegally selling Remdesivir drug. On Tuesday, the police took four people into custody, including two pharmacists at Yousufguda and Nampally, for selling injections of Covifor (Remdesivir) at exorbitant prices without any prescriptions from medical practitioners.

The four were caught while selling the drug for Rs 35,000.

According to the police, Shaik Mazhar (33), owner of Global Pharmacy at Rahmath Nagar (Yousufguda) has planned to sell the drug illegally after he found many people are turning up to the shop for the same drug. Mazher was found selling the drug without medical prescriptions and bills to customers for Rs 35,000. He was arrested near Olive Hospital, Langer Houz, when he had come on his two-wheeler to sell the injections to needy customers.

In a similar incident, three others, including a pharmacist were arrested by the police for trying to sell the Covifor drug at high prices to families of patients suffering from COVID-19. They were identified as Mohd. Abdul Hafeez, a medical shop owner at Nampally; Shaik Jilani, salesman at Hafeez's shop, and Mohammed Bin Saleem.