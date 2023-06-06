Hyderabad: 200 police officers deployed at Haj camp

Hyderabad: As a part of security measures for the Haj camp 2023, the Hyderabad city police has deployed over 200 policemen for the Haj camp in Haj House in Nampally. The camp will be held between June 6 to June 22.

City Police Commissioner C V Anand said the force will comprise six inspectors and sub-inspectors each, head constables, constables, and home guards. Additionally, two platoons of the Armed Reserve will be deployed.

“Police will ensure security and easy flow of traffic. Anti-sabotage checks will be conducted round the clock at the Haj House in Nampally,” he added. A senior-level officer of the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) will be the overall in charge of the Haj House during the entire period of the camp.