Hyderabad: 25-Year-Old Software Employee Dies by Suicide Due to Love Failure
Highlights
A 25-year-old software employee, T Mahender, tragically died by suicide in his hostel in KPHB, Hyderabad.
A 25-year-old software professional, T Mahender, from Hyderabad, tragically died by suicide on Monday night. He was found hanging in his hostel room in KPHB.
Reports suggest that Mahender was in love with a woman, and upon discovering that her marriage was fixed with someone else, he became devastated.
He had not shared his feelings with his parents and left a note for them. The KPHB police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
