Hyderabad: 2,500 passes for visitors to TRS Formation Day fete tomorrow

Hyderabad: All arrangements are being made for visitors to the TRS 21st Formation Day on April 27 at the Hyderabad International Convention Center (HICC) in the presence of limited leaders.

Around 2,500 passes have been issued with bar codes; only those leaders with barcode passes would be allowed inside the hall. The party leadership has asked the cadre to come to the venue only if they have passes; or they would have to face inconvenience as the police will not allow them into the premises. The party leaders placed big banners of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and party working president KT Rama Rao in the lane leading to HICC.

Party leaders said the meeting would be held in an air-conditioned hall, unlike previous occasion when it was held under tents. The stage and other activities would be completed by Tuesday night.

Food committee chairman M Krishna Rao said visitors would be provided with different types of delicious food. It would be prepared for about 5,000; there would be separate food stalls for men, women, media and police personnel, said Rao. All precautions have been taken to ensure there is no inconvenience in food arrangements.

The party invited leaders, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, State Executive members, corporation chairmen, district party presidents, ZP chairpersons, DCCB, DCMS presidents, district library institutions presidents, municipal chairmen and mayors. Former ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs would be attending as special invitees.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who visited HICC on Monday, said Telangana has become an inspiration for the country with its schemes. He said the CM had achieved the State by fighting and taking up various programmes to keep the State on development path.

Schemes like Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Rythu Bandhu, free power to farmers have been implemented in the State. However, the Opposition leaders from the Congress and the BJP are 'barking like dogs', he alleged. He questioned why the Congress could not develop the State during its 65-year rule.