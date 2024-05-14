Live
Japan Launches World's First 6G Device, Promising Lightning-Fast Internet Speeds
In a groundbreaking development, Japan has introduced the world's first 6G device, featuring speeds that are 20 times faster than 5G internet. The device, which is not a smartphone but a unique product, was created through a collaborative effort by telecom companies in Japan.
According to reports, the 6G device offers services covering an impressive range of 300 feet, showcasing the potential for a significant advancement in internet technology. With Japan leading the way in the race for the next generation of wireless communication, consumers can look forward to an unprecedented level of connectivity and speed.
