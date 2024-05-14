GV Prakash Kumar announces divorce from wife Saindhavi: cites ‘Irreconcilable Differences’

The Kollywood industry was abuzz with speculation and concern as rumors of renowned music composer GV Prakash Kumar and his wife Saindhavi's separation circulated on social media since morning. Fans and well-wishers of the beloved couple expressed their dismay at the news, hoping for clarity amidst the speculations. Finally, GV Prakash has broken his silence and confirmed the divorce from his wife Saindhavi.

Taking to social media platform X, GV Prakash shared a heartfelt note addressing the situation. In the statement, he revealed, "After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage, for the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other." The composer further appealed to everyone to understand and respect their privacy during this deeply personal transition.

GV Prakash Kumar, the nephew of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Saindhavi, in 2013. Saindhavi, a popular playback singer, has collaborated with GV Prakash on several superhit songs over the years. The couple shares a 3-year-old daughter.

The announcement of GV Prakash and Saindhavi's divorce marks a significant turning point in their personal lives, prompting an outpouring of support and understanding from fans and colleagues alike. As they embark on separate paths, the industry extends its wishes for their well-being and happiness in their respective journeys ahead.