  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Love, Mouli’ passes Censor Board

‘Love, Mouli’ passes Censor Board
x
Highlights

This youthful entertainer has been given an 'A' rating by the CBFC.

This youthful entertainer has been given an 'A' rating by the CBFC.

"Love, Mouli" is a new-age youthful drama featuring Navdeep in a brand-new get-up. His free-spirited character in this content-driven movie will bring to the fore his second version - Navdeep 2.0. The super-talented actor is going to be seen as a hero after a break from movies. Avaneendra is the director of this novel and diverse film, which is produced by Nyra Creations and Srikara Studios under the banner CSpace, which has been the 'adda' for talented technicians from Tollywood. Every update from this film has been innovative and impresses everyone.

The film completed its censor formalities today. It is a pakka A-certified movie! Sharing the news, Navdeep wrote that "Love, Mouli" will head to theatres on June 7th. "Censor done and ready for the cinemas! Love, Mouli. Releasing on 7th June," he tweeted.

The film is going to be bohemian and musical. Ahead of its release, the promotional activities will be intensified.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X