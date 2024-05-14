‘Love, Mouli’ passes Censor Board

This youthful entertainer has been given an 'A' rating by the CBFC.

"Love, Mouli" is a new-age youthful drama featuring Navdeep in a brand-new get-up. His free-spirited character in this content-driven movie will bring to the fore his second version - Navdeep 2.0. The super-talented actor is going to be seen as a hero after a break from movies. Avaneendra is the director of this novel and diverse film, which is produced by Nyra Creations and Srikara Studios under the banner CSpace, which has been the 'adda' for talented technicians from Tollywood. Every update from this film has been innovative and impresses everyone.

The film completed its censor formalities today. It is a pakka A-certified movie! Sharing the news, Navdeep wrote that "Love, Mouli" will head to theatres on June 7th. "Censor done and ready for the cinemas! Love, Mouli. Releasing on 7th June," he tweeted.

The film is going to be bohemian and musical. Ahead of its release, the promotional activities will be intensified.