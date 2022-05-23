Hyderabad: 2nd Haj training camp held

Hyderabad: The 2nd Haj Orientation Training Camp for the selected Haj pilgrims was conducted at Masjid Boghdadi Tek in Nampally on Sunday. Renowned scholar Maulana Syed Qubool Badshah Shuttari, Secretary President, Majlis Ulma-e-Deccan spoke about Aadab-e-Madina.

On this occasion, Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Saleem congratulated the Haj Pilgrims for their selection and their opportunity to perform Haj this year after two years due to Covid-19.

Saleem informed that he will be visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Umrah and will also conduct a meeting with the senior officials of Consulate General of India, Jeddah for necessary arrangements and facilities being provided to the Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. He also requested the Haj pilgrims to follow the rituals of Haj strictly and maintain patience during the Haj journey.

During the train camp, Maulana Mufti Syed Sadiq Mohiuddin Faheem, President, Darul Qaza, spoke about 'five days of Haj', Maulana Mufti Syed Ziauddin Naqshbandi, President Mufti, Jama-e-Nizamia spoke about 'Ziyarat-e-Madina', Maulana Mufti Md Tajammul Hussain Qasmi spoke about 'Ahkaam-e-Haj', Maulana Mufti Syed Amjad Ali Qasmi spoke about 'Umrah ke Ahkaam'.

Irfan Shareef, Assistant Executive Officer, TS Haj Committee advised Haj pilgrims to take care of their health and practice walking. He also said that for a successful Haj journey the Haj pilgrims are requested to maintain simple method of TSW (Talbiya, Sabar, Walking) in Mecca Mukarramah and DSW (Durood, Sabar, Walking). He asked the 553 waitlisted Haj pilgrims to submit their passport and other required documents as soon as possible to the Telangana State Haj Committee.