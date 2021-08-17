Hyderabad: 300 people sentenced to jail for drunk driving, Miyapur tops

A total of 308 persons were sentenced to imprisonment from one day to 16 days for driving in intoxicated state.



According to the traffic police, around 635 persons were caught while driving in intoxicated state and driving without license during a vehilce check between August 9 and 13 at various places in the Cyberabad commissionerate limits. Miyapur secured first place with 85 persons imprisoned for drunk driving followed by 46 persons each in Gachibowli and Madhapur, 37 persons from Kukatpally, 32 persons from Rajendranagar, 18 persons from Shamshabad and 12 persons from Shadnagar.



The traffic police said that all those who were caught were produced before court and they were imposed a total fine of Rs 17.7 lakh. Strict action is being taken against the drunk drivers in the view of increasing number of road accidents due to drunk driving.

