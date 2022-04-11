Hyderabad: 323rd Khalsa Sajna Divas celebrations from April 13

Hyderabad: The 323rd 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' (Khalsa Panth Foundation Day celebrations), popularly known as 'Vaisakhi', will be celebrated on a grand note by the Sikh community of Telangana from April 13 to 15.

The major attraction of the celebrations will be organised under aegis Prabandhak Committee Gurudwara Saheb, Ameerpet. The Sadh Sangat of Ameerpet is geared up to organise the celebrations in a befitting manner.

Major important events include 'Vishaal Deewan' (mass congregation) and 'Nagar Keertan' (holy procession) will be held on April 14. Amrit Sanchaar (holy baptism) on April 13 and Rein Sabai Keertan Darbar (night congregation) on April 15.

The Prabandhak Committee president S Bhagender Singh, general secretary S Surinder Singh said that Khalsa Sajna Divas, which falls on April 14, a mass congregation will be organised at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Playgrounds, Ameerpet, in which a large number Sikh devotees and other community faiths will converge.

The event will be marked by the recitations of Gurubani Keertans by reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who are being specially invited from various parts of the country to render Shabad keertans.

In the evening, a colourful Nagar Keertan will be taken out at 5.30 from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet. Guru Granth Sahebji (the revered holy scripture of the Sikhs) will be carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle along with 'Nishaan Sahebans' (religious flags). The procession will be marked by rendering of Shabad Keertans (holy hymns). Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones) in their traditional attire will be the cynosure of all along the procession.

The major attraction of the procession will be the display of 'Gatka', a famous Sikh martial art form, and other breathtaking sword exercises along the procession by the Dashmesh Kalgidhar Jatha and others.

Baisakhi Keertan Darbar, a night congregation, will be held on April 15 at Guru Gobind Singhji Sports Playground, Ameerpet, in which Bhai Pyara Singhji (Sirthale), Bhai Gurmeet Singhji Shaan (Delhi), Bhai Veer Singh and others will recite Shabad keertans and Kathas.