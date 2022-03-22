Hyderabad: 382 police constables promoted as Head Constables

Hyderabad: A total of 382 police constables, including 42 women, of Hyderabad City were promoted to the rank of head constable on Monday. They were awarded the promotion badges and certificates by Police Commissioner CV Anand.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner said, "For the first time in the history of the Police department the constables were promoted as HCs amidst the piping ceremony at Nizam College. The ceremony was organised to instil a sense of confidence and pride among the constables for being a part of the department."

He stated that "promotions improve the overall morale and job satisfaction of the employees. As an employee moves up the ladder of an organisation it is important for him/her to inherit the tone and improve the skills required for the job."

The Commissioner later interacted with family members of the promoted personnel. He appreciated the efforts of the promoted HCs to deal with cases on a priority basis.