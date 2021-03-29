Hyderabad: 4 shops gutted in fire in Kushaiguda

As many as four shops were burnt when a fire broke out in Kushaiguda on Monday. However, no casualties have been reported, a lot of property loss has occurred.

It was suspected that a short circuit in one of the shops led to the fire. The fire engulfed the shop when it was closed and soon spread to the other shops.

Locals who noticed the fire and smoke in the shops alerted the police and the fire department, following which the fire fighters rushed to the spot and struggled for an hour to put out the fire.

The worth of the property damaged is yet to be ascertained.