Hyderabad: 400 PGDM students receive certificates at SSIM 26th convocation

Hyderabad: The Siva Sivani Institute of Management (SSIM) held its 26th convocation (Snatak) for its PGDM students. Around 400 graduating students received their certificates. A galaxy of industry professionals and heads of various reputed organisations were present. Dr Sailesh Sampathy, vice-president and Deputy CEO, Siva Sivani Group of Institutions (SSGI), in his welcome address congratulated the students. He announced that a new state-of-art building will be constructed for SSIM shortly. The new infrastructure would support the students and faculty to experience world class amenities and a great learning experience with latest technological features.

Deepika Sampathy, associate vice-president, SSGI, introduced the keynote Speaker. Dr S V Ramana Rao, director of SSIM, in his academic report outlined the achievements and activities of the institute. He advised students to develop emotional intelligence along with technical skills.

Aarathi Sampathy, President and Chief Executive, SSGI, who presided, administered the convocation oath. She congratulated the graduating batch and emphasised that they should go out with flying colors in their career and live an accomplished life. Chief guest Dr Ravi Kumar Jain, Director, SIBM, congratulating the graduates remarked that it is essential to build a meaningful life rather a successful life. He emphasised on ethics and urged them to be champions of change. He said "the four corner stones of success are, having high aspirations, practising discipline, single minded focus and pursuit of true knowledge".

The following students received gold medals for 2018-20: K Sandeep Reddy (President Gold Medal PGDM); Neupane Prabhat Chiranjeevi (Shivraj Memorial Gold Medal-Marketing); K Sandeep Reddy (Lakshmi Devi Memorial Gold medal-Finance); Bellamkonda Sahithi Priya (Kavitha Memorial Gold Medal-HR); Bifaas Rahul Kumar Khetan (President Gold Medal PGDM); Allur Sai Vijay Kumar( President Gold Medal-Marketing); Aditi Agarwal (President Gold Medal-General).

Gold medal winners for 2019-21were: Saida Sheeba (President Gold Medal); Ambavarapu Sri Sai Mounika (Shivraj Memorial Gold Medal-Marketing), Akhil Chandra Enjamuri (Lakshmi Devi Memorial Gold medal-Finance); Saida Sheeba (Kavitha Memorial Gold Medal-HR); Bifaas Mankala Vaishnavi (President Gold Medal); A Bhavya (President Gold Medal- Marketing); Srimayee Reddy G (President Gold Medal- General).