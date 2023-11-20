Live
Hyderabad: 565 peacocks counted in KBR Park
Highlights
Hyderabad: As many as 565 peacocks were identified in the peacock census conducted by the Telangana Forest department at Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park, Hyderabad, on Sunday.
The park management conducted a peacock census to estimate the population with the help of FCRI students, friends of the Snake Society, the World Wildlife Fund, Deccan Birders, NGOs, and KBR walkers.
The teams went around the 390-acre national park and spotted, identified, and counted peahens, peacocks, and other species of birds. CCF Charminar Saidulu, DFO Hyderabad M Joji, Forest Range Officer, and staff of KBR Park were also present.
