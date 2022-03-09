Hyderabad: 58th All-India Railway Championship of Track Cycling flagged off

Hyderabad: The 58th All-India Railway Championship of Track Cycling was flagged off by JK Jain, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, South Central Railway and President of South Central Railway Sports Association (SCRSA) on Wednesday at the Osmania University Cycling Velodrome.

According to SCR officials, the championship was being organised by SCRSA, Secunderabad. Sudhakar Rao, Principal Chief Material Manager, SCR said that the three-day tournament that began on Wednesday would have nine teams representing various zonal railways competing for the trophy. On the opening day, Tanishq Goud, an SCR employee won gold medal in the 1vkm individual time trial event.

JK Jain stated that cycling keeps the body and mind fit. "That sincerity and hard work will pave the way to reach highest recognition in the game," he said, advising the participants to use the facilities provided and perform well in the tournament and excel in national and international events.