Hyderabad: 6 illegal motors attached to pipeline seized

Hyderabad: As part of the motor-free tap water drive, Water Board vigilance officials conducted an inspection at Narayanguda and seized six motors that were illegally attached to the pipeline.

According to officials, Water Board vigilance officials are conducting regular inspections. The motors that are illegally supplying water by attaching electric motors directly to the Water Board pipeline have been seized. On Thursday, locals informed the Water Board vigilance officials on WhatsApp that motors were being attached to drains in an apartment in the Pardagate area of O&M Division No 5, Narayanguda. Responding to this, the officials visited during the water supply period and seized six motors that were illegally attached to the pipeline. While there are a total of six floors in this apartment, the respective owners attached six motors to each floor and added water.

If any consumers are caught attaching motors to their drains in this way, action will be taken against them as per the Water Board rules and the motors will be seized. If the motors are attached for the second time, a fine of Rs five thousand will be imposed and cases will be registered. Therefore, the Water Board is appealing to all consumers not to attach motors to drains. “If there is low pressure water supply or any other problems arise in the water supply, consumers should contact the relevant manager, DGM and GM officials near them. Or they can call the Water Customer Care number -155313 and complain. They will definitely take appropriate action and resolve the issues,” said a senior officer.