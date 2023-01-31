Hyderabad: 6 students selected for World Teen Parliament call on Home Minister

Hyderabad: As many as six students from Hyderabad who have been elected for representation in the UNESCO-backed prestigious World Teen Parliament called on Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Monday.

The students were Mohammed Abdul Muqeet, Afifa Mehek, Faqiha Tasneem, Yasmeen Shaikh, Syeda Anwar Banu and Daniya Nazreen from MS Creative School met the Minister. They were accompanied by the senior director of MS Education Academy Dr Mohammed Moazzam Hussain.

Dr Moazzam said that in the second year of the renowned WTP which was established for the development of leadership skills among students, MS students have got the honour of representation in it. The students were selected after tough competition among members selected globally. "This year, 130 students of MS Creative Schools participated in this competition, out of which 30 students have been selected as Influencers. 6 students have achieved absolute victory and had been elected as members of the prestigious World Teen Parliament for 2023," he added. They will be given the opportunity to participate in and discuss online workshops with internationally renowned experts and eminent legislators, including parliamentarians from India, UK and other countries.