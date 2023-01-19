Hyderabad: 9 innovative corridors worth Rs 56 cr to be developed in city

Hyderabad: As a part of the government's efforts to improve infrastructure, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing 29 model corridors in different parts of the city. Covering a length of 21.53 km, these corridors are being developed with an estimated cost of Rs 56.82 crore.

According to GHMC, the model corridors will have a main carriageway developed adjacent to the central median and another service road along with a bicycle track. A kerb will separate the cyclists from the traffic on service roads and model corridors will also have pavements, vending zone, a parking facility and greenery.

The corridors will be built at a cost of Rs 568 crores, on both sides of the road from Habsiguda via Nagol, LB Nagar to Owaisi junction till Aramgarh and from NMDC to Gachibowli via Shaikhpet.

This infrastructure will be developed on a 75-feet road on one side of the central median and the same will come up on the other side of the central median.

Similarly, if the road is 200-feet, infrastructure will be developed on a 100-feet road on one side of the central median and a similar model will come up on the other side.

Storm water drain infrastructure for these roads also make them different from the other roads in the city. The stormwater drain along the model corridors are designed to drain out the water within a short span of time making sure the road is not damaged due to water logging.

To be a signal-free city, flyovers, ROBs, underpasses, and grade-separate corridors are being built under SRDP (Strategic Road Development Programme) to reach the destination on time. More than 800km have been taken up by CRMP (Certified Risk Management Professional). Wedding zone, service road, parking, pedestrian facility and greenery works will be undertaken in this model corridors depending on the local needs.

The tender process has already been completed and some corridor works have also started, says officer.