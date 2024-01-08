Hyderabad: A clarion call by Sainikpuri Green Warriors

Hyderabad: In a collective gesture echoing their devotion to preserving the sanctity of nature, the residents of Sainikpuri stood united on a serene Sunday morning. With unwavering determination, they vowed to safeguard their precious lung spaces from the encroaching grasp of commercial activities.



Amidst the whispering leaves and the gentle rustle of trees, octogenarians to eight years old assembled, bound by a shared commitment. They stood tall, not merely as guardians of their community, but as stewards of the verdant canopies that adorned their surroundings.

The felling of half-century-old peepal trees within the Children’s park, a sanctuary of memories and natural splendor, to make way for the construction of a private tennis court, struck a dissonant chord within the hearts of the residents. It was a poignant loss, not just of ancient arboreal guardians but also of the shared history and shade that had sheltered generations of laughter and play, claim the residents.

Similarly, the destruction of a substantial swath of greenery at the juncture of the first avenue and first crescent road, all in the name of erecting an archery practice range for exclusive use, served as a stark symbol of disregard for green spaces and environmental sanctity. This act of erasure tore at the fabric of the neighborhood's cherished green cover which led to a backlash from the residents living in the vicinity of these areas.

Speaking to The Hans India, one of the residents, Lalitha Ramdas, sharing the anecdotes about the park and Sainikpuri green cover says, “While I currently reside in my father’s home, he was one of the initial residents to move into this colony back in the early 1970s. He served as the first Indian Chief of Naval Staff following the departure of the British. As the colony began to flourish, he chose not to build a lavish residence in Banjara Hills. Instead, he constructed our home and took great care to plant numerous large trees, ensuring their regular watering and preservation, unlike the government's practice of neglecting planted trees after making ambitious claims about their planting initiatives.

“It is crucial that we prevent the indiscriminate cutting of trees. The current state of affairs, where the government fails to maintain planted trees, is a disheartening situation that we are witnessing.”

Prominent members of the society such as Susie Tharu, Manogya Reddy, GS Chandrashekar, and others from the Armed Forces participated in the protest.

As the residents alerted the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and other authorities, Laxman, Forest Range Officer, from Keesara, who visited the park in the last week of December 2023, says, “When we inspected the park, we observed that branches of several trees were cut. While no trees were removed, it's important to note that permission is required for trimming tree branches. As of our knowledge, the society has not obtained the necessary permission for this activity. We have duly informed the members about this matter and imposed penalties accordingly.”

Medha Kohli, who organises Sainikpuri Reads, which is a weekly reading session in the parks happening at several parks in the city says, “When we initiated Sainikpuri Reads, our focus was on the parks within this area. This particular park stood out due to its expansive size and lush greenery, prompting our interest in organising sessions here after successfully organising it in other parks. However, it is disheartening to witness ongoing construction activity within this space. We strongly advocate for the preservation of these green areas and hope they can remain untouched by such developments. The residents of Sainikpuri assert that these parks are crucial for their physical and mental well-being, emphasising the necessity for their continuous maintenance. Moreover, they call for compensatory replanting of trees that were unlawfully chopped down. Additionally, there is a strong demand that these parks should not be utilised for private purposes under any circumstances.