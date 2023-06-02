Hyderabad: A dumping yard called Moghalpura sports complex

Hyderabad: The Moghalpura sports complex, which was built for the youngsters to utilise it for sports has now been turned into a dumping yard for the last several months. Interestingly, the complex also houses the GHMC circle-9 office.

According to children who used to play, despite several representations to the GHMC, the ground has not been cleared.

Imran, a resident of Moghalpura said there are two grounds in the area, one is full of garbage and other one is full of debris. The citizens of the Old City have no other option but to play on the main road which leads to an increasing risk of accidents.

“Though, the complex is also used for an official purpose, the area is filled with construction debris, and officers does not pay any heed,” he added.

Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president of TDP Minority cell said a majority of the playgrounds in Old city are in a neglected state. In most of the grounds the debris were dumped and even after regular complaints by the children and the associations, no action was taken. “Moghalpura sports complex, also houses Charminar circle office.

In this sports complex, a heap of debris was dumped and after several complaints were filed regarding the issue.”

“I also raised the issue on social media tagging higher officials. The entire debris were removed, but the very next day debris were dumped again. This has to be stopped and the civic body must take a serious note and impose fine on them for dumping debris,” added Ahmed.