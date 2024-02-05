Hyderabad: AAOU, Osmania Foundation felicitates Tripura Guv

Hyderabad: The members of the Alumni Association of Osmania University (AAOU) and Osmania Foundation felicitated Governor of Tripura Nallu Indrasena Reddy on Sunday.

A Shyam Mohan, Vice President of the Alumni Association, OU, praised the remarkable journey of N Indrasena Reddy from a humble rural background in Nalgonda to the esteemed post of Governor of Tripura. He said that this accomplishment reflects not only his dedication and leadership but also highlights Osmania University's commitment to producing exceptional individuals who contribute significantly to society.

Professor P Laxminarayana, Registrar of OU, stated in his message that the appointment of N Indrasena Reddy as the Governor of Tripura is a testament to his exemplary leadership skills, integrity, and unwavering commitment to public service.

Professor D Ravinder, VC, OU, highlighted the commendable work done by independent alumni associations under OU and suggested uniting them under a single umbrella for more cohesive collaboration. N Indrasena Reddy expressed his gratitude for the felicitations and emphasised the role of alumni in institutional development. He also discussed the positive outcomes of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and expressed his gratitude to the Central Government for his appointment as the Governor of Tripura.